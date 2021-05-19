Japanese shares end lower as pandemic curbs hit risk appetite

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed lower on Wednesday, tracking cues from Wall Street's weak overnight finish, while domestic cyclicals lost ground as concerns over the country's pandemic-induced economic slump weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nikkei share average .N225 dropped 1.28% to close at 28,044.45, while the broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.66% to 1,895.24.

"Japanese market can't be free from the influence of overseas markets. At the same time, Japan has its own negative factor - the government's emergency measures to curb COVID-19 infections," Yoshihiro Takeshige, general manager at investment management department, Asahi Life Asset Management, said.

"It is hard to find reasons for a market recovery in a short term."

U.S. stocks closed weaker overnight, slumping on a sharp decline in telecom stocks and weak housing starts data that overshadowed better-than-expected earnings.

A jump in COVID-19 infections stoked alarm in Japan amid a shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in Tokyo, prompting a top medical organisation to call for cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in July.

Cyclical shares took a hit, with machinery and paper sectors losing the most among the 33 sector sub-indexes on the main bourse.

Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries 6367.T fell 3.67%, construction equipment maker Komatsu 6301.T lost 3.91%, while farm equipment maker Kubota 6326.T slipped 3.68%.

Toyota Motor 7203.T, which touched a record high in the previous session, fell 1.36% after the automaker said it would halt its production operations next month in northern Japan due to chip shortage.

Japan Steel Works 5631.T gained the most on the Nikkei, rising 4.75%, followed by Kajima Corp 1812.T climbing 3.46% and Nexon Co 3659.T that scaled 3.14%.

Mitsui Chemicals 4183.T, which dropped 5.8%, was the largest percentage loser in the index, followed by Fujikura 5803.T losing 5.74% and Nippon Light Metal Holdings 5703.T down by 4.94%.

