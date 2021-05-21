Japanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, stable U.S. rates

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Friday, as a strong finish on the Wall Street overnight prompted investors to bet on cheap growth stocks, while stable U.S. interest rates also underpinned sentiment.

The Nikkei share average .N225 advanced 0.78% to close at 28,317.83, while the broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.46% to 1.904.69.

Nikkei, which has been under pressure on concerns over slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 lows due to Japan's stagnated vaccine rollouts, briefly fell by just over 10% earlier this month from a peak hit in February.

"Investors have started feeing comfortable with making bets as share prices have become relatively cheap," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"And an overnight gain in the Nasdaq and stable U.S. interest rates also boosted sentiment."

Fast Retailing 9983.T, known for its Uniqlo clothing brand, gained 1.09%, while chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 1.31%. Medical equipment maker Olympus 7733.T jumped 2.05%.

Wall Street's main indexes rebounded after a three-day slide, buoyed by gains in technology stocks, while the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell after factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region slowed in May. .NUS/

Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T gained 1.44% after a report that said Moderna Inc MRNA.O is considering manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine in Japan. Takeda has been handling importation and regulatory filing for the vaccine, which the health ministry officially approved on Friday.

Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex 1605.T slipped 3.86%, making it the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei, as oil prices dropped sharply on Thursday, when diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Its peer Japan Petroleum Exploration 1662.T lost 3.19%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

