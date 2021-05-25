Japanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, slow growth concerns weigh

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japanese shares settled higher on Tuesday, as a strong finish on the Nasdaq overnight boosted heavyweight local technology stocks, although worries about a sluggish economic recovery because of a slow vaccine rollout capped gains.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.67% to close at 28,553.98, while the broader Topix .TOPX inched up 0.34% to 1,919.52.

"High-priced stocks have lifted the Japanese market after a strong gain in major U.S. indexes," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But, fundamentally, the market is weighed down on concerns over Japan's slow response to the pandemic, which has caused a big gap between the economic sentiment in Japan against the U.S. and Europe. The pace of Japan's vaccine rollouts is still incomparable with these countries."

Wall Street's three main indexes gained overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC jumping more than 1% after U.S. Treasury yields retreated. .N

Chip-related shares advanced, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T jumping 1.76% and Advantest 6857.T rising 2.35%.

Other index heavyweights Fast Retailing 9983.T gained 0.93% and SoftBank Group 9984.T advanced 0.54%.

The prolonged pandemic continues to drag sentiment, with local media reports saying that Japan was leaning towards extending the emergency measures beyond May 31, while the U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan.

Retailers declined, with J.Front Retailing 3086.T losing 1.88%, Takashimaya 8233.T falling 1.45% and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T slipping 2.05%.

Airliners also fell, with ANA Holdings 9202.T and Japan Airlines 9201.T losing 0.80% each.

The largest percentage gainer on the Nikkei was Konami Holdings 9766.T, up 4.29%, followed by Kobe Steel 5406.T, gaining 3.85%, and Japan Steel Works, 5631.T up 3.63%.

T&D Holdings Inc 8795.T, down 3.1%, was the largest percentage loser on the index, followed by NH Foods 2282.T, losing 2.96%, and Tosoh Corp 4042.T, down by 2.77%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.