Japanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, financials weigh

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Monday, underpinned by Wall Street's strength in the previous session, with heavyweight technology and energy stocks leading the gains, while a drop in banks and insurers weighed on the market.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.65% to close at 26,405.87, while the broader Topix .TOPX edged up 0.24% at 1,902.52.

"Japanese shares rose because U.S. equities gained at the end of last week, but the trading is very quiet with most participants in the U.S. and Europe away for holidays," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Heavyweight Fast Retailing 9983.T, owner of the Uniqlo brand, rose 2.0% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T gained 2.22%. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T climbed 1.39%.

The rise in oil prices pushed the oil explorers index .IMING.T up 2.5%, making it the top gainer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Inpex 1605.T jumped 2.53%.

The crude refiners' index .IPETE.T gained 1.33%, with Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T rising 2.81%.

The banking sector lost 1.35% after surging more than 10% so far this month on expectations for better profits after the central bank last week allowed the 10-year government bond yield to rise up to 0.5% last week, from 0.25%. The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was last at 0.445%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T lost 2.21%, while Resona Holdings 8308.T fell 2.75%.

The insurance sector .IEPNG.T fell 1.37%.

"The 10-year government bond yield hovers below the top end of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy band, which prompted a sell-off of banking shares," Hosoi said.

There were 158 advancers on the Nikkei index against 60 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo bourse's main board was 0.85 billion, compared to the average of 1.25 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.