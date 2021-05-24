Japanese shares end higher on global economic growth hopes

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Monday, led by stocks sensitive to global economic growth, as investors cheered upbeat U.S. factory activity data that helped the Dow index end higher in its previous session.

The Nikkei share average .N225 edged up 0.17% to close at 28,364.61, while the broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.44% to 1,913.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday after data showed U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early-May amid strong domestic demand. .N

"Investors had a renewed view on global economic growth after the rise on the Dow (on Friday), which is why shippers and car makers were strong," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"But this trend may not continue for long as there are many uncertainties ahead of us. If the economy grows fast, then there will be possibilities for tapering, which would push stock markets down."

The sea transport sector .ISHIP.T, up 5.31%, gained the most on the main bourse, followed by the airline industry .IAIR.T, which rose 2.70%.

Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T surged 7.64% and Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T rose 4.58%. ANA Holdings 9202.T and Japan Airlines 9201.T advanced 2.51% and 2.96%, respectively.

Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 1.05% to touch a record high for the second consecutive session, while Honda Motor 7267.T and Nissan Motor 7201.T gained 1.51% and 0.89%, respectively.

Cyclical shares, which are linked to the domestic economy, weighed on the market as Japan continues to see slow progress in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic's damage.

Retailer J.Front Retailing 3086.T fell 2.02% and Marui Group 8252.T shed 2.31%, while Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T lost 1.26%.

Japan expanded a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, while the nation's second-largest city of Osaka remains under a huge wave of new infections.

