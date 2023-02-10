Japanese shares end higher on corporate outlook; Tokyo Electron leads gains

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Friday, underpinned by robust corporate earnings and outlook of domestic firms, with index heavyweight Tokyo Electron leading the gains after raising its annual profit forecast.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.31% to close at 27,670.98, after rising as much as 0.8% earlier in the session. For the week, the index rose 0.59%.

The broader Topix .TOPX also gave up some of its gains to end 0.1% higher at 1,986.96 and rose 0.85% for the week.

"Robust outlook of domestic firms is a strong tailwind for the market. Investors were relieved to confirm corporate performance," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Still, the market has not set the direction yet. Its move is based on earnings of individual companies," Arisawa said, adding that market gains were limited as investors awaited January U.S. consumer price inflation data due next week.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T jumped 4.35% after raising its full-year operating profit forecast and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei. Its peer Advantest 6857.T rose 1.5%.

Kobe Steel 5406.T surged 14.97% to become the top performer on the Nikkei after saying the steel maker would pay a record-high full-year dividend.

The steel makers index .ISTEL.T jumped 3.4% to become the top performing sector among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Dai Nippon Printing 7912.T, in which activist investor Elliott Management has a stake, surged 13.81% after the printing firm announced its largest share buyback to date.

The real estate sector .IRLTY.T fell 1.54%, dragged down by Mitsubishi Estate 8802.T and Mitsui Fudosan 8801.T, which lost 3.77% and 1.2%, respectively.

Refiners .IPETE.T were the worst performer among the industry sub-indexes, dropping 2.26%, with Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T losing 2.35%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.