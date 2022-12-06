Japanese shares end higher as chip stocks, exporters gain

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in chip-related stocks and as exporters advanced after the yen weakened against the dollar overnight.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.24% to close at 27,885.87, while the broader Topix .TOPX ended 0.12% higher at 1,950.22.

"As the yen weakened, some shares looked attractive," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at theinvestment researchand investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The dollar gained against the yen overnight, after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected. FRX/

Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T rose 1.04% and 0.95%, respectively. Robot maker Fanuc 6954.T gained 1.1%.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 2.04% and provided the biggest support to the Nikkei.

Automaker Mitsubishi Motors 7211.T jumped 3.31% and Mazda Motor 7261.T climbed 3.23%. Motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor 7272.T rose 2%.

"The market took cues from the U.S. market and was down earlier, but there was demand for buying on dips mainly from retail investors," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

CyberAgent 4751.T, which has been streaming all the FIFA World Cup matches on its Abema platform, slipped 4.14% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei after Japan lost against Croatia.

British-style pub chain Hub Co 3030.T, another stock which benefited from Japan's surprise win over Germany and Spain at the World Cup, fell 6.21%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

