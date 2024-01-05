Japanese shares end higher as automakers gain on weaker yen

Updates with closing prices

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed higher on Friday as a weaker yen boosted exporters, including automakers, while financials climbed on the back of a continued hunt for value stocks.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.27% to close at 33,377.42 but wrapped up the holiday-shortened week with a 0.26% loss.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.62% to 2,393.54 and jumped 1.15% for the week.

"The market was led by exporters whose shares rose amid the yen's weakness," said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"And, the Topix kept its momentum from the previous session as investors sought to buy shares with higher dividend payouts."

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS weakened against the dollar as investors tempered expectations of an early interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve in the wake of resilient labour market data.

A weaker yen inflates exporters' earnings when repatriated from overseas.

Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 2.52% to become the biggest boost for the Topix, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T gained 2.69%. Trading firm Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T rose 2.86%.

Among sectors, brokerages .ISECU.T jumped 3.53% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes. The banking sector .IBNKS.T gained 2.63%.

"Investors continued their hunt for shares that would be included in the portfolio of the newly revised NISA programme," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

The government this month significantly overhauled the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) programme, which exempts retail investors from paying capital gains taxes on stocks bought under the programme.

The Topix's value share index .TOPXV jumped 1.26%, while growth shares .TOPXG inched down 0.03%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Janane Venkatraman)

