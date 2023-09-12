News & Insights

Japanese shares end 1% higher as yen's retreat lifts automakers

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

September 12, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended nearly 1% higher on Tuesday, with automakers leading the gains, as the yen's retreat from a one-week high lifted exporter stocks and risk appetite. The Nikkei index .N225 rose 0.95% to close near a session high of 32,776.37. The broader Topix .TOPX ended 0.82% higher at 2,379.91.

"The yen retreated from its sharp gains, which gave comfort to investors," said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"And the Japanese government bond yields stayed flat at yesterday's highs and those on mid-terms even fell. Investors were relieved to see the limit on the rise of the yields."

The Japanese yen and equities typically move in opposite directions, since a stronger currency hurts exporters' competitiveness and also makes stocks more expensive for foreigners.

The yen strengthened and the Japanese government bond yields hit multi-month high on Monday after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda signalled the end of the negative rate policy in an interview with a local newspaper.

Shares of Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 2.4% to lead the gains on Topix index on Tuesday, while the transport sector .ITEQP.T jumped 2.04% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes. Game and audio equipment maker Sony Group 6758.T rose 1.2%, while Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T climbed more than 1% to be the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T advanced nearly 2%.

Heavy machinery maker IHI 7013.T tanked 15.8% to become the worst performer in the Nikkei, while steel makers .ISTEL.T lost 0.7% and were the biggest laggards in the benchmark index.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.