Japanese shares edge up as U.S. jobs data eases Fed taper concerns

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed higher on Monday after U.S. jobs data eased concerns over an early tapering from the Federal Reserve, but heavy profit-taking capped gains amid caution before U.S. inflation readings due later this week.

The Nikkei share average .N225 edged up 0.27% to close at 29,019.24, after rising as high as 1% to reach a nearly four-week high earlier in the session.

The broader Topix .TOPX reversed course to tick up 0.08% to 1,960.85.

The U.S. economy added 559,000 nonfarm payrolls in May, data showed on Friday, below economists' forecast of 650,000, reducing expectations of an early tapering in the Fed's asset purchase.

However, investors remain cautious as they look for more clues on possible tapering from the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report this week, said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"Investors want to confirm whether there are risks for inflation from the CPI report," said Itoshima.

Friday's gain in the Nasdaq index .IXIC boosted Japanese tech stocks, with electronic parts makers Ibiden 4062.T rising 3.51% and TDK Corp 6762.T adding 2.34%.

Shippers .ISHIP.T benefited from global bullish sentiment, rising 2.55% to a 10-year peak, with Nippon Yusen 9101.T rising 2.37%, Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T jumping 5.51% and Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T adding 2.26%.

However, profit-taking sank steelmakers, which had risen sharply this year on signs of a global recovery.

The steelmaker subindex .ISTEL.T dropped 4.71%, with Nippon Steel 5401.T losing 5.74%, JFE Holdings 5411.T shedding 7.2% and Kobe Steel 5406.T falling 5.2%.

Hospitality shares, which had gained on Japan's accelerated vaccine roll-outs, also lost traction, with department store operator Takashimaya 8233.T dropping 1.84% and Isetan Mitsukoshi 3099.T edging down 1.27%.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Junko Fujita; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Devika Syamnath)

