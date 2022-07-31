Japanese shares edge higher with focus on earnings, global growth

Last week's earnings a mixed bag; market broadly steady

Sony sounds warning on consumption

Lack of clarity on global growth and rates weighs

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 and the broader Topix .TOPX eked out minor gains on Monday, although mixed corporate earnings and uncertainty over global growth and interest rates kept many investors to the sidelines.

The Nikkei rose 0.5% in morning trade and the Topix climbed 0.6%. The indexes marked their best months since late 2020 in July and with year-to-date losses of about 3% or less, both easily so far outperformed world equities' .MIWD00000PUS 15% drop.

Purchasing Managers' Index reports are due around the world this week and figures in Japan and China were soft, with Japan's manufacturing activity in July expanding at the weakest rate in 10 months.

Disappointing results at Sony 6758.T, with its shares dropping 5.6%, and surging materials' costs at electronics firms Fujitsu 6702.T and Alps Alpine 6770.T also took the shine off the market.

Fujitsu shares fell 7.4% and Alps Alpine slumped 13.4% as shortages in parts and materials and high logistics costs took a bite from earnings. Sony on Friday cut its profit forecast, citing waning consumer interest.

A lack of clarity on the U.S. outlook is holding back market gains, said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo, and is likely to leave the Nikkei relatively steady.

"If the Nikkei can stay above the 200-day moving average at 27,529, the focus will be whether it will break above the 28,200 level reached on June 9," he said. It was at 27,933 at the lunch break.

Sumitomo Pharma 4506.T led the gains in Nikkei, jumping nearly 10% from its closing low in more than a month, following the drugmaker's quarterly profit after market close on Friday.

Shares in Ajinomoto 2802.T, maker of the popular MSG umami seasoning, rose 5.6% after profit beat estimates. Nomura raised its target price for building materials' firm TOTO 5332.T after its quarterly results. Shares of TOTO rose 6.7%.

