Japanese shares edge higher before U.S. non-farm payrolls

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Friday, a day after its government approved a 26 trillion yen stimulus package to support growth and shield the economy from risks posed by a slowdown overseas.

At 0151 GMT the Nikkei index rose 0.32% to 23,375.02, led by gains in the industrial sector and the financial sector. The index was on course for its second week of gains.

The stock market was also buoyed by data expected to show U.S. job creation accelerated last month, which would ease concern about the health of the world's largest economy.

There were 159 advancers on the Nikkei index against 57 on Friday.

The largest percentage gainers in the index were pharmaceutical company Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T up 4.41%, followed by steel makers JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T gaining 2.7% and Kobe Steel Ltd 5406.T up by 2.21%.

The largest percentage losses in the index were prescription drug maker Shionogi & Co Ltd 4507.T, down 1.36%, followed by online media company CyberAgent Inc 4751.T, which lost 1.29%, and marine products firm Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd 1332.T, which was down by 1.27%.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is forecast to show 180,000 new jobs were created in November, more than the 128,000 jobs created in the previous month.

A positive reading on the labour market would ease concern about the impact of a bruising trade war between the United States and China.

The Topix index .TOPX rose 0.1% on Monday to 1,713.07.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board .TOPX was 0.2 billion, compared to the average of 1.26 billion in the past 30 days.

