Japanese shares drop as economic slump prompts investor caution

Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, tracking cues from Wall Street's weak finish overnight, while domestic cyclicals lost ground as concerns over the country's pandemic-induced economic slump weighed on investor sentiment.

Nikkei share average .N225 was down 1.34% at 28,026.36 by 0207 GMT, while the broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.67% to 1,895.19.

"Japanese market can't be free from the influence of overseas markets. At the same time, Japan has its own negative factor - the government's emergency measures to curb COVID-19 infections," Yoshihiro Takeshige, general manager at investment management department, Asahi Life Asset Management, said.

"It is hard to find reasons for a market recovery in a short term."

U.S. stocks closed weaker overnight, slumping on a sharp decline in telecom stocks and weak housing starts data that overshadowed better-than-expected earnings.

A jump in COVID-19 infections stoked alarm in Japan amid a shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in Tokyo, prompting a top medical organisation to call for cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in July.

Cyclical shares took a hit, with machinery sector losing the most among the 33 sector sub-indexes on the main bourse.

Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries 6367.T fell 3.6%, construction equipment maker Komatsu 6301.T lost 2.74%, while farm equipment maker Kubota 6326.T slipped 2.77%.

Toyota Motor 7203.T, which touched a record high in the previous session, fell 0.74% after the automaker said it would halt its production operations next month in northern Japan due to chip shortage.

Hoya 7741.T, which climbed 2.34%, gained the most among the Top 30 Core Topix names, followed by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T that rose 1.36%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Daikin Industries, followed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T losing 2.20%.

