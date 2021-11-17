Japanese shares dip as inflation worries hit global stocks

By 0205 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 lost 0.69% to 29,484.82 while the broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.44% to 2,029.37.

The setback came after U.S. stocks ended lower overnight, capped by worries the U.S. Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates more aggressively in the future to tame inflation.

A wide range of sectors were under water, with only four of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes rising.

Cyclical shares such as shippers and steelmakers were among the top losers.

The TSE sea transport index .TSHIP.T lost 5.0%, with Kawasaki Kisen sinking 7.3% and Nippon Yusen 9101.T down 5.2%.

Steelmakers .ISTEL.T declined 1.4%, with industry leader Nippon Steel 5401.T losing 2.3%.

Eisai 4523.T dropped 7.4% after a European Medicines Agency panel voted against approval of Alzheimer's drug the Japanese drugmaker developed with Biogen Inc BIIB.O.

Oil-related shares were also bruised as crude prices dropped after a Reuters report that the United States was asking major oil consumers like China and Japan to consider a coordinated release of oil reserves.

On the other hand, some tech shares retained their strength following strong earnings from Nvidia NVDA.O with Keyence 6861.T up 1.7% and Murata Manufacturing 6981.T adding 1.4%.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

