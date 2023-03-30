Japanese regulator fines utilities $754.7 mln for forming cartel

Adds Chugoku resignations in 2nd paragraph, Chubu filing in 4th.

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday that it has ordered three utilities to pay a fine totalling more than 100 billion yen ($754.66 million) for violating anti-monopoly laws and forming a cartel.

Among the three, Chugoku Electric Power Co 9504.T was hit with the biggest fine of 70.7 billion yen. Chugoku Electric separately announced that president Natsuhiko Takimoto and chairman Mareshige Shimizu would retire in June.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission also ordered Chubu Electric Power Co 9502.T to pay a 27.6 billion yen fine, while Kyushu Electric Power Co 9508.T was ordered to pay 2.7 billion yen.

Chubu Electric said it would file a lawsuit to rescind the FTC's order.

Regulators had investigated the companies for anti-competitive behaviour and concluded that they had formed a cartel.

($1 = 132.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Bernadette Baum)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

