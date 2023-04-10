Japanese monthly overseas bond purchases biggest in more than 6-1/2 years

By investor type, banks purchased a net 3.82 trillion yen worth of non-native bonds, after 3.79 trillion worth of net buying in the previous month. Trust accounts contributed to 454.5 billion yen worth of net purchases.

Safe-haven demand boosted U.S. and European government bonds last month due to the crisis in the banking system.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. notes US10YT=RR, which move inversely to prices, dropped 42.4 basis points last month, the most of any month since March 2020.

Japanese investors also secured a net 195.2 billion yen worth of foreign equities last month, after 2.15 trillion yen worth of net selling a month ago.

They purchased a net 4.806 trillion yen worth of U.S. bonds in January, but exited 306.38 billion yen worth of European debt, Bank of Japan data showed.

