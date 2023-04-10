US Markets

Japanese monthly overseas bond purchases biggest in more than 6-1/2 years

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

April 10, 2023 — 05:13 am EDT

By investor type, banks purchased a net 3.82 trillion yen worth of non-native bonds, after 3.79 trillion worth of net buying in the previous month. Trust accounts contributed to 454.5 billion yen worth of net purchases.

Safe-haven demand boosted U.S. and European government bonds last month due to the crisis in the banking system.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. notes US10YT=RR, which move inversely to prices, dropped 42.4 basis points last month, the most of any month since March 2020.

Japanese investors also secured a net 195.2 billion yen worth of foreign equities last month, after 2.15 trillion yen worth of net selling a month ago.

They purchased a net 4.806 trillion yen worth of U.S. bonds in January, but exited 306.38 billion yen worth of European debt, Bank of Japan data showed.

($1 = 132.0900 yen)

Japanese investments in overseas assets (monthly)https://tmsnrt.rs/41cPIPX

Japanese investments in U.S. and European assets (monthly)https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZXC1n7

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((patturaja.murugaboopathy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

