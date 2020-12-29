Medirom Healthcare Technologies, a Japanese operator of relaxation salons developing a digital health service, raised $12 million by offering 0.8 million ADSs at $15, within the range of $14 to $16. The company offered 0.1 million more ADSs than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 1.2 million ADSs before decreasing the offering earlier this month. At pricing, Medirom commands a fully diluted market value of $77 million.



Medirom Healthcare Technologies plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MRM. Maxim Group LLC acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Japanese micro-cap Medirom Healthcare Technologies prices US IPO at $15 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

