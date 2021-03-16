Japanese messaging app LINE finds Chinese engineers at affiliate accessed user data - Asahi

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese messaging app LINE, owned by Z Holdings Corp 4689.T, found that it had allowed Chinese engineers at an affiliated company in Shanghai to access data on Japanese users without their consent, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

