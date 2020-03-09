Japanese Market Trims Losses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has pared sharp losses earlier in the session on Tuesday and the safe-haven yen weakened on hopes for U.S. economic stimulus after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Senate and House Republicans later on Tuesday to discuss a possible tax relief measure to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 90.92 points or 0.46 percent to 19,607.84, after tumbling to a low of 18,891.77 earlier. Japanese stocks hit a fourteen-month low on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is adding almost 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is losing almost 2 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is adding 0.5 percent and Advantest is rising 0.4 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is losing almost 8 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining more than 2 percent after crude oil prices tumbled overnight.

The major exporters are mostly weak despite a weaker safe-haven yen. Canon is losing more than 3 percent, Panasonic is declining almost 3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by more than 1 percent, while Sony is adding 0.2 percent.

Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is lower by 0.6 percent and Honda Motor is down 0.5 percent.

Among the major gainers, Ricoh Co. is rising almost 4 percent and Tokyo Gas is gaining more than 3 percent.

On the flip side, JCG Holdings is losing almost 6 percent, Tokai Carbon is lower by more than 5 percent and Tokyo Fudosan Holdings is declining almost 5 percent.

In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in February, coming in at 1,039.8 trillion yen. That follows the 2.8 percent increase in January.

The M3 money stock gained an annual 2.5 percent to 1,375.4 trillion yen following the 2.3 percent gain in the previous month. Included in M3, the M1 stock jumped an annual 6.0 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 103 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks sold off on Monday amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as well as substantial decrease by the price of crude oil. Trading was halted for fifteen minutes shortly after the open, as the S&P 500 plunged more than 7 percent, triggering a key market circuit breaker. According to reports, roughly 110,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,800 have died from the disease.

In its worst day since 2008, the Dow plummeted 2,013.76 points or 7.8 percent to 23,851.02. The Nasdaq plunged 624.94 points or 7.3 percent to 7,950.68 and the S&P 500 tanked 225.81 points or 7.6 percent to 2,746.56.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the downside on Monday. The French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 8.4 percent, while the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index nosedived by 7.9 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, posting their biggest single-session drop in almost 30 years after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and said it would aim to boost output. WTI crude for April tanked to $27.34 a barrel before recovering some lost ground to eventually settle at $31.13 a barrel, down $10.15, or about 24.6 percent, from the previous close.

