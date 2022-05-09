Japanese Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 staying just above the 26,000 mark, following the broad sell-off on Wall Street overnight, with weakness across all sectors amid a weaker yen and concerns about slowing growth, soaring inflation and prospects of tighter policy moves by global central banks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 308.34 points or 1.17 percent at 26,011.00, after hitting a low of 25,773.83 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing 4.5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 2 percent and Toyota is declining almost 3 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 3 percent, Screen Holdings is declining more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down almost 3 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging down 0.5 percent each, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 1.5 percent.

The major exporters are mixed, with Sony losing more than 4 percent, Panasonic edging down 0.3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric declining more than 1 percent, while Canon is gaining almost 2 percent. Among the other major losers, Japan Steel Works is plummeting more than 14 percent, while Inpex and NTT Data are plunging more than 8 percent each. Pacific Metals is slipping almost 8 percent, while Sumitomo Metal Mining, Idemitsu Kosan, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Toho Zinc, Marubeni and Nippon Yusen K.K. are declining more than 5 percent each. Mitsubishi and Ebara are losing almost 5 percent each.

Conversely, Sumitomo Pharma and Kikkoman are gaining more than 3 percent, while Meiji Holdings is adding more than 2 percent.

In economic news, the average of household spending in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 307,261 yen. That beat expectations for an increase of 2.6 percent following the 2.8 percent decline in February. On a yearly basis, household spending fell 2.3 percent - again topping forecasts for a decline of 2.8 percent following the 1.1 percent increase in the previous month. The average of monthly income per household stood at 503,128 yen, up 2.3 percent on year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 130 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed another substantial move to the downside during trading on Monday following the sharp pullback to close out the previous week. With the continued sell-off, the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled to its lowest closing level since November 2020, while the Dow and the S&P 500 also hit one-year closing lows.

The major averages saw continued weakness going into the close, ending the session near their worst levels of the day. The Dow slumped 653.67 points or 2 percent to 32,245.70, the Nasdaq plummeted 521.41 points or 4.3 percent to 11,623.25 and the S&P 500 plunged 132.10 points or 3.2 percent to 3,991.24.

The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index dove by 2.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices slumped on Monday, weighed by concerns about outlook for energy demand amid the impact of the Ukraine war and a slowdown in Chinese economic growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $6.68 or 6.1 percent at $103.09 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.