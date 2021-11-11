Japanese Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading significantly higher on Friday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just below the 29,600 level, following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders are bargain hunting after the recent losses. Traders are also awaiting the economic stimulus package from newly elected government.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 315.60 points or 1.08 percent to 29,593.46, after touching a high of 29,661.22 earlier. Japanese shares closed significantly higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is flat. Among automakers, Honda is adding almost 1 percent and Toyota is gaining almost 2 percent. In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Screen Holdings is up more than 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent, while and Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are up almost 1 percent each.

Among major exporters, Panasonic and Canon are gaining 1.5 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is edging up 0.3 percent and Sony is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Citizen Watch is soaring 10.5 percent, Marui Group is surging 6 percent, Trend Micro is gaining more than 5 percent, while Mitsui Fudosan and Mitsubishi Estate are advancing more than 4 percent each. Tokyu Fudosan is up almost 4 percent, while Nippon Electric Glass, Tokyo Tatemono and Hitachi Zosen are rising more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, Oki Electric Industry is sliding almost 5 percent, Oki Electric Industry is losing almost 5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is down more than 4 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 114 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday following the notable pullback seen over the two previous sessions. While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 regained some ground, the narrower Dow saw further downside.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 81.58 points or 0.5 percent to 15,704.28 after underperforming its counterparts in the previous session. The S&P 500 also inched up 2.56 points or 0.1 percent to 4,649.27, while the Dow slid 158.71 points or 0.4 percent to 35,921.23.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved higher on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Thursday as traders weighed global energy demand and supply prospects. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.25 or 0.3 percent at $81.59 a barrel.

