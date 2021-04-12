Japanese Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly higher on Tuesday, reversing losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index just above the 29,800 level, despite the weak cues overnight from Wall Street. The market is supported by gains across all sectors as the government enhances their response to tackle the surging coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 312.91 points or 1.06 percent to 29,851.64, after touching a high of 29,859.05 earlier. Japanese shares closed lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is up more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is up almost 2 percent and Toyota is gaining more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are up almost 1 percent each. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are weak, with Panasonic and Sony gaining almost 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is up more than 1 percent. Canon is losing more than 1 percent. Among the other major gainers, Nippon Steel Gloss and Takashimaya are gaining more than 5 percent each, while Shiseido is adding almost 5 percent and Yokohama Rubber is gaining more than 4 percent. and Ebara are rising more than 3 percent each. AGC is up almost 4 percent, while Kubota and Hitachi are advancing more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, TDK is losing almost 3 percent and Mitsui OSK Lines is down more than 2 percent. Yamato Holdings and Tokyu are declining almost 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid-109 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks ended lower on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves as they looked ahead to earnings season and the release of some crucial economic data this week. A lack of fresh triggers after the market rose to record highs last week contributed as well to the somewhat sluggish movements in the market.

The major averages all ended in negative territory although the downside was not any significantly pronounced. The Dow ended down 55.20 points or 0.16 percent at 33,745.40. The S&P 500 edged down 0.81 points or 0.02 percent to settle at 4,127.99 and the tech-laden Nasdaq settled lower by 50.19 points or 0.36 percent at 13,850.00.

Meanwhile, the major European markets also closed lower on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.39% down, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both ended lower by 0.13%.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday as progress in coronavirus vaccination rollout and reports about an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities helped lift oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.38 or 0.6 percent at $59.70 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.