Japanese Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 surging more than 500 points driven by a strong rally in the energy sector. Investors are refocusing on a vaccine and stimulus-driven global economic recovery with optimism about the reopening of the economy. The Japanese government is considering lifting a state of emergency in five prefectures, including Osaka and Kyoto. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 502.90 points or 1.69 percent to 30,174.60, after touching a high of 30,213.28 in early trades. Japanese shares closed significantly lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is advancing more than 3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is rising more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are adding more than 2 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest is edging up 0.5 percent and Tokyo Electron is higher by more than 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up nearly 1 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is up more than 1 percent, Canon is adding nearly 1 percent, Panasonic is rising more than 1 percent and Sony is up more than 2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Isetan Mitsukoshi is rising more than 5 percent, while Takashimaya, J front Retailing, IHI Corp. and Mitsui Fudosan are all higher by more than 4 percent each.

Conversely, Screen Holdings is losing more than 7 percent, while Trend Micro, Taiyo Yuden, NEC and Sony are all lower by almost 6 percent. Soft Bank, Konami, Fanuc and Yokohama Rubber are all losing nearly 5 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks continued to advance over the course of the trading day on Wednesday After recovering from the sell-off seen early in the previous session. With the upward move, the Dow ended the session at a new record closing high.

The Dow soared 424.51 points or 1.4 percent to 31,961.86 and the S&P 500 jumped 44.06 points or 1.1 percent to 3,925.43. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also surged up 132.77 points or 1 percent to 13,597.97 after tumbling by nearly 180 points in early trading.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices were sharply higher Wednesday, fueled by the likely impact of last week's severe cold conditions on refinery activity in Texas. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.55 or 2.5 percent at $63.22 a barrel, the highest settlement since January 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.