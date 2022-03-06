Japanese Market Sharply Lower, Down 3.6%

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply lower in on Monday, extending the sharp losses in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 plunging more than 900 points to be just above the 25,000 mark, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, with steep losses across all sectors amid lingering geopolitical concerns on the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis resulting in sanctions and threats of nuclear deployment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 940.36 points or 3.62 percent at 25,045.11, after hitting a low of 25,006.26 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 5 percent and Toyota is plunging more than 7 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is slipping almost 7 percent, Tokyo Electron is losing almost 5 percent and Screen Holdings is declining almost 6 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing more than 3 percent, Mizuho Financial is down 1.5 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is slipping almost 3 percent.

The major exporters are lower, with Panasonic sliding more than 6 percent, Mitsubishi Electric losing almost 5 percent, Sony declining 1.5 percent and Canon down almost 4 percent.

Among the other major losers, Hino Motors is plunging almost 17 percent, while Suzuki Motor, Nippon Sheet Glass, Japan Steel Works, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Isuzu Motors, Asahi Group, Hitachi, JTEKT, NTN, Nissan Motor, Z Holdings, Denso aad Hitachi Zosen are all slipping between 7 and 10 percent each.

Conversely, Mitsubishi Materials is surging 6.5 percent, Inpex is gaining almost 6 percent, Idemitsu Kosan is adding almost 5 percent and Shionogi & Co. is up almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 114 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw further downside during trading on Friday after ending the previous session mostly lower. The major averages all moved to the downside on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels of the day but still closed firmly in negative territory. The Dow fell 196.86 points or 0.5 percent to 33,614.80, the Nasdaq tumbled 224.50 points or 1.6 percent to 13,313.44 and the S&P 500 slid 34.62 points or 0.8 percent to 4,328.87.

The major European markets also moved sharply lower on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 5 percent, the German DAX Index plunged by 4.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index sank by 3.5 percent.

Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Friday as worries about supply disruptions grew amid an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up by $8.01 or about 7.4 percent at $115.68 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 2008. WTI crude futures skyrocketed 26.3 percent for the week, the steepest climb in percentage terms since the week ending April 3, 2020.

