Japanese Market Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply lower in choppy trading on Wednesday, extending the sharp losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index losing more than 600 points to go below the 28,500 level, as traders continue to be rattled by the ongoing surge in coronavirus infections and the related restrictions on economic activity. The cues overnight from Wall Street were negative. Japan reported nationwide daily infections of around 4500. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga decided to declare another state of emergency in Osaka Prefecture while Tokyo is set to seek the same move in the coming days.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 646.13 points or 2.22 percent to 28,454.25, after hitting a low of 28,435.50 earlier. Japanese stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 3 percent and Toyota is down almost 2 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron and Advantest are down more than 2 percent each, while Screen Holdings is losing almost 4 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 3 percent.

Among the major exporters, Panasonic is losing almost 4 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down more than 3 percent, while Sony and Canon are declining almost 3 percent each.

Among the other major losers, JFE Holdings, Nippon Steel, JGC Holdings and Mitsubishi Motors are losing more than 5 percent each. IHI, Rakuten Group, Kobe Steel, Taiheiyo Cement, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Nippon Light Metal and Mazda Motor are all declining almost 5 percent each. Sharp, NTN, Suzuki Motor and Mitsui E&S Holdings are down more than 4 percent each.

Conversely, there are not many gainers. In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 107 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw further downside during the trading day on Tuesday following the pullback seen in the previous session. The major averages all showed notable moves to the downside on the day.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels of the day but still closed firmly in negative territory. The Dow slid 256.33 points or 0.8 percent to 33,821.30, the Nasdaq slumped 128.50 points or 0.9 percent to 13,786.27 and the S&P 500 fell 28.32 points or 0.7 percent to 4,134.94.

The major European markets also showed notable moves to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped by 1.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 2.1 percent.

Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to surging coronavirus infections in India. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures May ended down $0.94 or 1.5 percent at $62.44 a barrel, on the expiration day. WTI Contracts for June closed lower by $0.76 or 1.2 percent at $62.67 a barrel.

