Japanese Market Sharply Higher; Up 2%

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher on Monday, recouping the losses in the previous session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is surging more than 2 percent to above the 39,500 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, with gains across most sectors led by index heavyweights and technology stocks.

Traders are also looking ahead to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting this week for any possible changes in monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 822.52 or 2.12 percent at 39,530.16, after touching a high of 39,612.94 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly lower on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding more than 4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 3 percent and Toyota is adding more than 2 percent.

In the tech space, Screen Holdings is gaining more than 3 percent, while Advantest and Tokyo Electron are advancing almost 3 percent each.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is adding more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are higher. Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Panasonic is edging up 0.4 percent and Sony is adding almost 2 percent.

Among other major gainers, Rakuten Group is soaring almost 8 percent, Nissan Motor is surging more than 5 percent and Lasertec is gaining almost 5 percent, while Sumitomo Realty, GS Yuasa and Nidec are up more than 4 percent each. Osaka Gas, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Tokyo Gas, Otsuka Holdings, Fujikura, Nomura Holdings, Mitsubishi and Hitachi Construction Machinery are advancing almost 4 percent each.

Conversely, Tokyo Electric Power is plummeting more than 10 percent.

In economic news, the value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 823.8 billion yen. That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.9 percent increase in December (originally 2.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, core machine orders slumped 10.9 percent - but that beat expectations for a fall of 11.2 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in the previous month. For the first quarter of 2024, core machine orders are forecast to rise 4.9 percent on quarter and fall 0.1 percent on year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 149 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading session on Friday, with traders looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting. With the downward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed lower for the third straight day.

The major averages finished the day off their worst levels but still firmly negative. The Nasdaq slumped 155.36 points or 1.0 percent to 15,973.17, the S&P 500 slid 33.39 points or 0.7 percent to 5,117.09 and the Dow fell 190.89 points or 0.5 percent to 38,714.77.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a lackluster performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index ended the day roughly flat.

Crude oil prices dropped on Friday, retreating from multi-month highs, due largely to profit taking after recent strong gains. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down by $0.22 at $81.04 a barrel.

