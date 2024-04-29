Japanese Market Sharply Higher In Post-holiday Trade

(RTTNews) - Adding to the gains in the previous session, the Japanese stock market is sharply higher in post-holiday trading on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 moving well above the 38,500 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, boosted by gains across most sectors led by exporters and index heavyweights.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 627.22 points or 1.65 percent at 38,561.98, after touching a high of 38,608.17 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Friday ahead of the holiday on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 4 percent and Toyota is adding more than 3 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 5 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding almost 3 percent and Screen Holdings is also advancing almost 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are higher. Panasonic and Sony are adding almost 3 percent each, while Canon is gaining almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is skyrocketing almost 17 percent. Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Electric is skyrocketing almost 17 percent, Hitachi is soaring almost 13 percent, Komatsu is surging more than 10 percent, Tokuyama is rising more than 9 percent and Sumitomo is gaining more than 7 percent, while Sumitomo Pharma and Socionext are adding more than 6 percent each. Mazda Motor, IHI, Daiichi Sankyo, Toyota Tsusho and Chubu Electric Power are advancing almost 6 percent each, while Nissan Motor is up more than 5 percent. Nippon Yusen K.K. and Taisei are gaining almost 5 percent each.

Conversely, M3 is plummeting more than 9 percent, while Oriental Land and Nitto Denko are sliding more than 7 percent each. Seiko Epson is losing almost 4 percent, while CyberAgent and ANA Holdings are declining more than 3 percent each. TDK and Kikkoman are down almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, the value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry or METI said on Tuesday - coming in at 14.691 billion yen. On a yearly basis, sales were up 1.2 percent; in February, sales were up 1.7 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year. For the first quarter of 2024, sales were flat on quarter and up 2.6 percent on year at 40.753 billion yen.

The METI also said Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on month in March. That beat forecasts for an increase of 3.4 percent following the 0.6 percent decline in February. On a yearly basis, industrial output slumped 6.7 percent after sinking 3.9 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it fluctuates indecisively but has weakened. According to the METI's forecast of industrial production, output is expected to rise 4.1 percent in April and 4.4 percent in May.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Japan was a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday. That was unchanged from the February reading, although it missed forecasts for 2.5 percent. The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.28, which exceeded expectations for 1.26 - which would have been unchanged from one month prior. The participation rate came in at 62.8 percent - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 156 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks managed to see further upside during trading on Monday following the strong upward move seen last week. The major averages fluctuated over the course of the session but ended the day in positive territory.

The Dow rose 146.43 points or 0.4 percent to38389.09, the Nasdaq climbed 55.18 points or 0.4 percent to 15983.08 and the S&P 500 advanced 16.21 points or 0.3 percent to 5,116.17.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices settled lower on Monday amid worries about growth and outlook for oil demand and the rising possibility of the Federal Reserve delaying interest rate cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $1.22 or 1.45 percent at $82.63 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.