Japanese Market Sharply Higher; Up 3%

(RTTNews) - Adding to the gains in the previous four sessions, the Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher on Friday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark Nikkei 225 is surging 3 percent to above the 37,800 level, with gains across all sectors led by index heavyweights, financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 1,113.39 points or 3.03 percent to 37,840.03, after touching a high of 37,888.66 earlier. Japanese stocks closed significantly higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining 2.5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is surging almost 5 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 2 percent and Toyota is adding more than 2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining 5.5 percent, Tokyo Electron is advancing more than 4 percent and Screen Holdings is adding almost 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining 3.5 percent, Mizuho Financial is advancing almost 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing more than 3 percent.

Among major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is surging more than 6 percent, Canon is gaining almost 1 percent, Sony is adding more than 3 percent and Panasonic is advancing more than 2 percent.

Among other major gainers, Fujikura is skyrocketing more than 9 percent, Sumitomo Pharma is soaring almost 8 percent, Renesas Electronics is surging more than 7 percent and Hitachi is rising more than 6 percent, while Minebea Mitsumi, Sumco, Disco, Murata Manufacturing, SMC, TDK, Furukawa Electric, IHI, Taiyo Yuden and Chiba Bank are gaining more than 5 percent each.

Conversely, there are no other major losers.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 148 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed another significant move to the upside during trading on Thursday after trending higher over the past several sessions. The major averages all posted strong gains, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 extending their winning streaks to six days.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the close but remained sharply higher. The Nasdaq soared 401.89 points or 2.3 percent to 17,594.50, the S&P 500 surged 88.01 points or 1.6 percent to 5,543.22 and the Dow jumped 554.67 points or 1.4 percent to 40,563.06.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index surged by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index increased by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Thursday as upbeat U.S. retail sales and jobless claims data raised optimism about the outlook for demand. Concerns about possible supply disruptions due to the tensions in the Middle East also contributed to the increase in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended higher by $1.18 or about 1.53% at $78.16 a barrel.

