Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Thursday, coming back after three days of holiday's, with the Nikkei 225 gaining more than 600 points to be above the 29,400 level, on positive comments on the state of the economy by members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board. The cues overnight from Wall Street were mixed. However, worries about the continuing surge in coronavirus cases are limiting the markets' upside.

Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economy is showing signs of inconsistent improvement but continues to be threatened by COVID-19, minutes from the bank's meeting on March 18 and 19 revealed on Thursday. At the meeting, the bank widened the range at which it permits the yields of government bonds to fluctuate and scrapped the average exchange traded fund buying target and also maintained its benchmark lending rate at -0.1 percent.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 606.71 points or 2.11 percent to 29,419.34, after touching a high of 29,430.22 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly lower on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are gaining more than 3 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 3 percent, Screen Holdings is down more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining more than 5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 4 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are edging up 0.5 percent each, while Sony is edging down 0.4 percent and Canon is losing almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is gaining more than 8 percent, while Mitsui & Co., Nippon Steel and JFE Holdings are adding almost 8 percent. Oji Holdings, Kobe Steel and JTEKT are up almost 7 percent each, while Pacific Metals, Japan Exchange Group, Sumitomo Metal Mining and Daiwa Securities are all rising more than 6 percent each.

Conversely, Sumco is losing more than 4 percent, while Z Holdings, Rakuten and Nexon are down almost 3 percent. In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Wednesday before eventually ending the session mixed. Despite the choppy trading, the Dow ended the session at a new record closing high.

The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq fell 51.08 points or 0.4 percent to 13,582.43, the Dow rose 97.31 points or 0.3 percent to 34,230.34 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.93 points or 0.1 percent to 4,167.59.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index surged 2.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as traders weighed global energy demand amid a continued surge in coronavirus cases in Asia. A sharp decline in U.S. crude inventories limited the downside. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June eased $0.06 at $65.63 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.