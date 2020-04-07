Japanese Market Rises In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is rising in choppy trade on Wednesday following the negative cues from Wall Street. Upbeat local economic data helped boost investor sentiment.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in the country's major metropolitan areas.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 80.38 points or 0.42 percent to 19,030.56, after touching a low of 18,730.80 earlier. Japanese shares rose notably in a choppy session on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is losing almost 3 percent, while Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent.

WeWork's owner, We Company, has filed a lawsuit against SoftBank Group for the Japanese conglomerate's decision to terminate a $3 billion tender offer for shares in the office-space sharing company.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic and Canon are declining more than 1 percent each, while Sony is down almost 1 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Honda is declining more than 1 percent and Toyota is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is losing more than 4 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 3 percent after crude oil prices tumbled more than 9 percent overnight.

Among the other major gainers, M3 is gaining almost 6 percent, while Kirin Holdings and ANA Holdings are rising more than 4 percent each. Tobu Railway is higher by almost 4 percent.

On the flip side, Cyberagent and JFE Holdings are tumbling more than 6 percent each, while Mitsui Fudosan is lower by almost 6 percent.

In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan rose a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in February, standing at 858.5 billion yen. That exceeded expectations for a decline of 2.9 percent following the 2.9 percent increase in January.

The Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a current account surplus of 3,168.8 billion yen in February, up 21.2 percent on year. That beat forecasts for a surplus of 3,067.2 billion yen and was up from 612.3 billion yen in January.

The trade balance reflected a surplus of 1,366.6 billion, exceeding expectations for 1,215.0 billion yen following the 985.1 billion shortfall in the previous month. Exports were up 0.4 percent on year to 6,332.2 billion yen, while imports tumbled an annual 14.6 percent to 4,965.6 billion yen.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday after seeing initial strength amid signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots such as New York. Stocks subsequently gave back ground in afternoon trading as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed that coronavirus deaths in his state spiked by 731 on Monday, reflecting the biggest one-day increase. Cuomo cautioned that the number of deaths is a lagging indicator, noting that the pace of growth in hospitalizations and intensive-care admissions has still slowed in recent days.

The Dow rose more than 900 points in early trading to reach its best intraday level in nearly month, but ended the day down 26.13 points or 0.1 percent at 22,653.86. The Nasdaq also fell 25.98 points or 0.3 percent to 7,887.26 and the S&P 500 slipped 4.27 points or 0.2 percent to 2,659.41.

The major European markets also showed another substantial move to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 2.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 2.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures started off on a firm note on Tuesday but turned south and ended sharply lower after the Energy Information Administration, or EIA, lowered its forecast for crude oil prices for the year. WTI crude for May ended down $2.45 or about 9.4 percent at $23.63 a barrel, after surging to a high of $27.24 a barrel earlier in the day.

