Japanese Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Tuesday in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday.

Investors now look ahead to comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen on U.S. stimulus at the Senate confirmation hearing later today, with her prepared remarks calling on the federal government to "act big".

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 385.79 points or 1.37 percent to 28,628.00, after touching a high of 28,669.87 in early trades. Japanese shares closed notably lower on Monday as investors booked profits in an overheated market.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is rising more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is gaining more than 3 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is higher by almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding almost 2 percent.

The major exporters are also higher. Sony is rising more than 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are advancing almost 1 percent each. Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.7 percent. Among automakers, Honda is rising almost 2 percent and Toyota is up more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Mitsui E&S is climbing almost 12 percent, while Tokyo Electric Power and Taiyo Yuden are rising more than 6 percent each. Mazda Motor and Toray Industries are higher by more than 4 percent each.

Conversely, Cyberagent is declining more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 103 yen-range on Tuesday.

Overnight, the U.S. markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The major European markets closed mostly higher on Monday. Germany's DAX climbed 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.2 percent.

