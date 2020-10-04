Japanese Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Monday and the safe-haven yen weakened following news that U.S. President Donald Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, may be discharged from hospital later today.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 319.43 points or 1.39 percent to 23,349.33, after touching a high of 23,377.43.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is advancing almost 1 percent and Fast Retailing is adding 0.6 percent.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Canon is rising more than 2 percent and Panasonic is advancing 2 percent, while Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are rising almost 2 percent each.

In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are higher by more than 2 percent each. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 2 percent, while Toyota Motor is adding almost 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is gaining more than 4 percent and Japan Petroleum is higher by almost 4 percent. In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is declining more than 1 percent and Advantest is unchanged.

Japanese electronics giant NEC Corp. said it will acquire Swiss banking software developer Avaloq for 2.05 billion Swiss francs, or $2.2 billion. The company's shares are unchanged.

Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Motors is climbing almost 6 percent and NTN Corp. is higher by more than 4 percent. T&D Holdings and Sumitomo Chemical are rising almost 4 percent.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed that the services sector in Japan continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, with a seasonally adjusted services PMI score of 46.6. That's up from 45.0 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 105 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday following news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. The news comes just a month before Election Day and has led to additional uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election. A report from the Labor Department showing U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated September also weighed on Wall Street.

After falling by more than 400 points in early trading, the Dow briefly turned positive in mid-day trading but ended the session down 134.09 points or 0.5 percent at 27,682.81. The Nasdaq plunged 251.49 points or 2.2 percent to 11,075.02 and the S&P 500 slumped 32.36 points or 1 percent to 3,348.44.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by worries about the outlook for energy demand amid reports of sharp spikes in coronavirus cases in several countries and fresh lockdown restrictions. WTI crude for November ended down $1.67 or about 4.3 percent at $37.05 a barrel. Crude oil prices rose $0.56 or 1.51 percent to $37.61 in Asian trade on Monday.

