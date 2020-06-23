Japanese Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday following the overnight gains on Wall Street on upbeat economic data and optimism that the U.S.-China trade deal is intact. Nevertheless, investors remain cautious and the safe-haven yen strengthened due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 93.78 points or 0.42 percent to 22,642.83, after touching a high of 22,655.68 in early trades. Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is declining almost 2 percent, while Fast Retailing is advancing almost 2 percent.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent and Canon is down 0.3 percent, while Sony is adding 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is unchanged.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is down 0.2 percent, while Advantest is edging up 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent, while Honda is lower by 0.4 percent each.

In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent and Inpex is down 0.6 percent after crude oil prices slipped overnight.

In economic news, Japan will see final April figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 106 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks extended gains on Tuesday from the previous session after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro clarified his remarks about the U.S.-China trade deal, saying it was continuing in place. Trump also sought to reassure investors with a post on Twitter declaring the trade deal is "fully intact" and saying he hopes China will "continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!" Further, stocks benefited from upbeat economic data out of Europe, with a reading on private sector activity jumping to 47.5 in June from 31.9 in May.

The Nasdaq advanced 74.89 points or 0.7 percent to 10,131.37, while the Dow climbed 131.14 points or 0.5 percent to 26,156.10 and the S&P 500 rose 13.43 points or 0.4 percent to 3,131.29.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 2.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, giving up early gains, as worries about energy demand resurfaced amid reports showing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases across several states in America. WTI crude for August ended down $0.36 or about 0.9 percent at $40.37 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.