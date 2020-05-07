Japanese Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Friday following the overnight gains on Wall Street on upbeat corporate earnings results and continued optimism about easing COVID-19 restrictions. Investors shrugged off data that showed Japan's services sector continued to contract in April.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 319.85 points or 1.63 percent to 19,994.62, after touching a high of 20,088.94 earlier. Japanese shares rose modestly on Thursday as trading resumed after the Golden Week holidays.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 3 percent and Fast Retailing is higher by more than 2 percent.

The major exporters are higher despite a slightly stronger yen. Sony is higher by more than 2 percent, while Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are rising almost 2 percent each. Canon is adding 0.6 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is rising almost 3 percent, while Tokyo Electron is down almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 3 percent and Toyota is adding more than 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is higher by more than 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is down 0.2 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.

Among the other major gainers, JTEKT Corp. and Okuma Corp. are rising more than 6 percent each, while Alps Alpine is gaining almost 5 percent. Yamaha Corp., NSK, Unitika and Mitsubishi Estate are all higher by more than 4 percent each.

On the flip side, Dena Co. and M3 are lower by more than 3 percent each, while Tokai Carbon is declining more than 2 percent.

The latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to contract in April, and at a much more severe rate, with a record-low services PMI score of 21.5. That's down sharply from 33.8 in March and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan was down 6.0 percent on year in March, coming in at 292,214 yen. That exceeded expectations for an annual decline of 6.7 percent following the 0.3 percent drop in February.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq closing in positive territory for 2020 amid continued optimism about the U.S. economy at least partially reopening in the near future. News that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna has been given FDA approval for a phase 2 trial added to the positive sentiment. Traders also digested data from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in the number of new claims for unemployment benefits.

The Dow advanced 211.25 points or 0.9 percent to 23,875.89, the Nasdaq surged up 125.27 points or 1.4 percent to 8,979.66 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.77 points or 1.2 percent to 2,881.19.

The major European markets all showed strong moves upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both jumped by 1.4 percent.

After rising sharply on data showing a jump in China's crude imports, crude oil prices retreated and ended sharply lower on Thursday amid concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions. WTI crude futures declined $0.44 or 1.8 percent at $23.55 a barrel.

