Japanese Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market, which resumed trading after a holiday on Wednesday, is sharply higher following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on promising trial results of Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir. Data showing that Japan's industrial production fell less than expected in March also boosted sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 492.96 points or 2.49 percent to 20,264.15, after rising to a high of 20,316.96 in early trades.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is rising more than 3 percent and Fast Retailing is gaining more than 4 percent.

SoftBank Group said it now expects its net loss for the year ending March to widen to 900 billion yen from its previous forecast of 750 billion yen, reflecting new losses related to its investment in office-sharing firm WeWork.

The major exporters are higher despite a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are rising more than 3 percent each, while Canon is higher by 3 percent and Sony is advancing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is higher by more than 3 percent and Advantest is rising more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 5 percent and Toyota is adding more than 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is gaining more than 4 percent, while Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 2 percent even as crude oil prices gained sharply overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Okuma Corp. is climbing 10 percent, Dentsu Group is gaining more than 8 percent and Recruit Holdings is rising almost 8 percent. Hino Motors and Mitsui OSK Lines are higher by more than 7 percent each.

On the flip side, NTT Docomo is lower by more than 2 percent, while Nichirei Corp., Osaka Gas Co. and Chubu Electric Power are lower by almost 2 percent each.

In economic news, industrial production in Japan fell a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in March. That beat expectations for a drop of 5.2 percent following the 0.3 percent fall in February.

Retail sales in Japan were down 4.6 percent on year in March. That barely beat expectations for a decline of 4.7 percent following the downwardly revised 1.6 percent increase in February.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as upbeat news about Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir overshadowed a report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. real GDP decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter following the 2.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter of 2019. Markets maintained their positive bias after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its interest rate target between 0 and 0.25 percent. The Fed said it would continue with its aggressive policy stance until it feels that the economy is back on its feet.

The Dow surged 532.31 points or 2.21 percent to 24,633.86, while the Nasdaq soared 306.98 points or 3.57 percent to 8,914.98 and the S&P 500 jumped 76.12 points or 2.66 percent to end at 2,939.51.

The major European markets also ended on a high note on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 2.63 percent, Germany's DAX surged up 2.89 percent and France's CAC 40 gained 2.22 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in the previous two sessions. WTI crude for June gained $2.72, or about 22 percent, at $15.06 a barrel.

