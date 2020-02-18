Japanese Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday despite the mostly negative cues overnight from Wall Street and lingering fears about the coronavirus epidemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 100.63 points or 0.43 percent to 23,294.43, after touching a high of 23,349.65 earlier. Japanese stocks closed lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is advancing more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is adding 0.4 percent. In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are higher by more than 1 percent each.

The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Sony is adding almost 1 percent and Panasonic is unchanged, while Canon is declining 0.2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is losing 0.5 percent and Honda Motor is lower by 0.2 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent, while Inpex is adding 0.2 percent after crude oil prices closed unchanged on Tuesday.

Among the major gainers, Nisshin Seifun is gaining more than 4 percent, Chughai Pharmaceutical is rising 3 percent and Daiichi Sankyo is higher by almost 3 percent.

Conversely, Kobe Steel is losing more than 3 percent, while Dentsu Group and Daiwa House are lower by almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, Japan is scheduled to release December numbers for core machine orders and January trade data today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks following the long holiday weekend. The weakness on Wall Street came after tech giant Apple warned of weaker than previously forecast second quarter revenue. Disappointing earnings news from Walmart also weighed on the markets after the retail giant reported weaker than expected fourth-quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.

The Nasdaq inched up 1.57 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 9,732.74, but the Dow slid 165.69 points or 0.6 percent to 29,232.39 and the S&P 500 fell 9.87 points or 0.3 percent to 3,370.29.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures ended flat on Tuesday, with traders weighing the impact of the coronavirus on global energy demand and OPEC and allies' move on production cuts. WTI crude for March ended at $52.05 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.

