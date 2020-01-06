Japanese Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Tuesday following the overnight recovery on Wall Street amid optimism that tensions in the Middle East will eventually subside without a major impact on the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is higher by 254.19 points or 1.10 percent to 23,459.05, after touching a high of 23477.24 earlier. The Japanese market closed notably lower on Monday amid a broad-selloff as investors returned to their desks after the New Year holidays.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is rising more than 1 percent while Fast Retailing is down 0.3 percent.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic and Sony is rising more than 2 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are advancing more than 1 percent each.

Among auto stocks, Honda Motor and Toyota Motor are advancing almost 2 percent each. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is higher by almost 1 percent, while Inpex is down 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rose for a ninth straight session overnight.

Tech stocks are modestly lower. Advantest is losing 0.2 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Fujifilm Holdings and Olympus Corp. are higher by more than 4 percent each, while Yokogawa Electric and GS Yuasa are gaining more than 3 percent each.

On the flip side, Z Holdings and J Front Retailing are losing more than 1 percent each.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in December, coming in at 512.776 trillion yen. That's down from 3.3 percent in November.

Japan will also see final December numbers for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 108 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday after seeing initial weakness due to rising geopolitical tensions. Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seem optimistic that the bluster will not amount to much and that tensions will eventually subside without a major impact on the global economy.

The Dow rose 68.50 points or 0.2 percent to 28,703.38, the Nasdaq advanced 50.70 points or 0.6 percent to 9,071.47 and the S&P 500 climbed 11.43 points or 0.4 percent to 3,246.28.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Monday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, extending gains to a ninth successive session amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. WTI crude for February ended up $0.22 or about 0.4 percent at $63.27 a barrel.

