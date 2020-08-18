Japanese Market Recovers After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher on Wednesday following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors also digested mixed Japanese economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 42.45 points or 0.18 percent to 23,093.53, after falling to a low of 22,953.60 in early trades. The Japanese market closed lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is advancing almost 2 percent, while Fast Retailing is edging down 0.1 percent.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Canon is adding 0.3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging up 0.1 percent, while Sony is declining more than 2 percent and Panasonic is down more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 1 percent. In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are down 0.2 percent each.

Among automakers, Honda Motor is up 0.2 percent, while Toyota is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is down 0.3 percent, while Inpex is adding 0.4 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.

Among the other major gainers, NEC Corp. is rising more than 3 percent, while Fujitsu, Trend Micro and Furukawa Electric are higher by more than 2 percent each.

Conversely, Fukuoka Financial and IHI Corp. are losing more than 2 percent each.

In economic news, the total value of core machine orders in Japan declined 7.6 percent on month in June, coming in at 706.6 billion yen. That missed expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 1.7 percent increase in May.

Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 11.64 billion yen in July. That blew away expectations for a deficit of 77.6 billion yen following the 268.8 billion yen shortfall in June.

Exports slumped 19.2 percent on year, beating forecasts for a decline of 21.0 percent following the 26.2 percent drop in the previous month. Imports were down an annual 22.3 percent versus expectations for a decline of 22.8 percent following the 14.4 percent slide a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 105 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 shook off early weakness and finished firmly in the green, while the Dow languished in negative territory. Boeing and financials continued to weigh the Dow, while tech shares supported the Nasdaq. Traders were generally in a holding pattern ahead of tomorrow's release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, which may provide clues to future moves.

The Dow fell 66.84 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 27,778.07, while the Nasdaq jumped 81.12 points or 0.73 percent to end at 11,210.84 and the S&P 500 rose 7.79 points or 0.23 percent to close at a record high of 3,389.78.

The major European stock markets closed modestly lower on Tuesday. Germany's DAX slipped 38.90 points or 0.30 percent to 12,881.76, while UK's FTSE sank 50.82 points or 0.83 percent to 6,076.62 and the CAC 40 in France fell 33.88 points or 0.68 percent to 4,938.06.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday as the rising number of coronavirus cases around the world threatened to jeopardize a recovery in fuel demand. WTI crude declined $0.16 or 0.38 percent at $42.57 per barrel.

