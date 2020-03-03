Japanese Market Recovers After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market opened lower on Wednesday and the safe-haven yen strengthened following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street after a surprise rate cut by the Federal Reserve. However, the market has recovered and is now modestly higher.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 97.25 points or 0.46 percent to 21,179.98 after falling to a low of 20,862.05 in early trades. Japanese stocks gave up early gains to end lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is declining more than 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is rising more than 2 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is higher by more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are higher despite a stronger yen. Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent, while Sony, Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are all adding 0.6 percent each.

Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is rising 0.7 percent, while Toyota Motor is down 0.3 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is lower by 0.4 percent while Inpex is up 0.3 percent even as crude oil prices rose almost 1 percent overnight.

Among the major gainers, KDDI Corp. is rising more than 4 percent, Bandai Namco is higher by almost 4 percent and NTT Docomo is gaining more than 3 percent.

On the flip side, Chiba Bank is losing more than 3 percent, while Concordia Financial, Yaskawa Electric, Kyowa Kirin and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust are all lower by more than 2 percent each.

In economic news, Japan will see final February numbers for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve announced a surprise decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 1 to 1-1/4 percent. The move was partly seen as an effort to calm the markets in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but may have served to raise concerns about how severely the central bank expects the epidemic to impact the economy. Earlier, the G7 finance chiefs released a statement pledging to use "all appropriate policy tools" to address the economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow tumbled 785.91 points or 2.9 percent to 25,917.41, the Nasdaq plunged 268.07 points or 3 percent to 8,684.09 and the S&P 500 slumped 86.86 points or 2.8 percent to 3,003.37.

The major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both surged up by 1.1 percent.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Tuesday amid expectations the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC and its allies will decide to deepen production cuts during their meeting this week. WTI crude oil for April delivery climbed $0.43 or about 0.9 percent to $47.18 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.