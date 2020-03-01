Japanese Market Recovers After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market opened sharply lower on Monday amid fears about the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the globe. However, the market has recovered and is in positive territory amid optimism that major central banks will cut interest rates to support the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 143.73 points or 0.68 percent to 21,286.69, after falling to a low of 20,834.29 earlier. Japanese stocks ended lower for a fifth straight session on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is adding 0.5 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining almost 1 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is rising more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger safe-haven yen. Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent, Panasonic is down 0.6 percent and Canon is lower by 0.3 percent, while Sony is advancing 2 percent.

Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is losing almost 2 percent and Toyota Motor is declining more than 1 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is edging down 0.1 percent each after crude oil prices fell to a fourteen-month low on Friday.

Among the major gainers, Unitika is rising more than 3 percent, while Sumco Corp., Bandai Namco Holdings and M3 are higher by more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is losing almost 5 percent, while Chugai Pharmaceutical and Taiheiyo Cement are lower by more than 4 percent each.

In economic news, Japan will release Q4 numbers for capital spending and company profits as well as final February numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated on Friday after experiencing yet another sell-off early in the session. Stocks regained some ground late in the session after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid the evolving risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Escalating concerns about the outbreak continued to weigh on the markets, however, as the disease continues to spread across the globe.

While the Nasdaq inched up 0.89 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 8,567.37, the Dow tumbled 357.28 points or 1.4 percent to a nearly nine-month closing low of 25,409.36 and the S&P 500 slid 24.54 points or 0.8 percent to a four-month closing low of 2,954.22.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index plummeted by 3.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 3.4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices fell sharply to a 14-month low on Friday as growing concerns about energy demand due to the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus on the global economy weighed on the commodity once again. WTI crude for April ended down $2.33 or about 5 percent at $44.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement since end December 2018.

