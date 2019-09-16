Japanese Market Recovers After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market, which resumed trading after a long weekend, recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher on Tuesday, with oil stocks notably higher after the overnight surge in crude oil prices.

Investor sentiment was buoyed after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has notified Congress that the U.S. has reached initial trade agreements with Japan and these will be signed "in the coming weeks".

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 35.50 points or 0.16 percent to 22,023.79 after falling to a low of 21,878.63 in early trades. The Japanese market was closed on Monday for a holiday.

Among oil stocks, Japan Petroleum is gaining almost 11 percent and Inpex is gaining 10 percent after crude oil prices surged overnight.

The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker safe-haven yen. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 1 percent and Sony is adding 0.6 percent while Canon is declining 0.2 percent and Panasonic is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is rising more than 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is edging down 0.1 percent. In the auto sector, Toyota Motor is higher by 0.5 percent, while Honda Motor is declining 0.2 percent.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is losing more than 3 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by 0.5 percent.

Among the other major gainers, JGC Corp. is gaining more than 7 percent, Rakuten is higher by almost 6 percent and JXTG Holdings is rising more than 5 percent.

On the flip side, SoftBank Group is losing almost 4 percent, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is lower by more than 3 percent and DIC Corp. is down almost 3 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will see August figures for department store and condominium sales today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 108 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed moderately lower on Monday amid a spike by the price of crude oil, with Brent crude futures showing the biggest intraday jump on record after a coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry. Trump also tweeted the U.S. is "locked and loaded" to the respond to the attacks, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointing the finger at Iran.

The Dow slid 142.70 points or 0.5 percent to 27,076.82, the Nasdaq fell 23.17 points or 0.3 percent to 8,153.54 and the S&P 500 dropped 9.43 points or 0.3 percent to 2,997.96.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices flared up on Monday, hitting their best levels in four months, after the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities resulted in a loss of about 5 percent of global crude output. WTI crude for October ended up $8.05 or 14.7 percent at $62.90 a barrel.

