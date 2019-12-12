Japanese Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher and the safe-haven yen weakened on Friday following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald said that a U.S.-China trade deal was very close. Reports said negotiators have agreed on the terms of a phase one trade deal that now requires Trump's approval.

Investors shrugged off the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey results that showed business confidence among Japan's big manufacturers fell to its lowest level in almost seven years in the fourth quarter.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 536.60 points or 2.29 percent to 23,961.41, after touching a high of 23,969.82 earlier. Japanese shares edged higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is advancing almost 1 percent and Fast Retailing is gaining more than 3 percent.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are rising more than 2 percent each, while Canon is advancing almost 1 percent.

Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is up more than 2 percent and Toyota Motor is higher by almost 2 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is gaining more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 4 percent and Advantest is rising more than 2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Heavy Industries is gaining almost 5 percent, while Mitsui E&S Holdings, Yaskawa Electric, Japan Steel Works and Omron Corp. are all rising more than 4 percent each.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey on business sentiment revealed that large manufacturing in Japan weakened again in the fourth quarter of 2019, with a diffusion index score of 0. That was shy of expectations for +3 and down from +5 in the three months prior. The outlook offered little optimism, also coming at 0 - versus expectations for +3 and down from +2.

The large non-manufacturers index came in at +20, beating forecasts for +16 but down from +21. The outlook came in at +18, beating forecasts for +16 and up from +18.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Friday. On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" Trump said in a post on Twitter just after the start of trading. Reports said negotiators have agreed on the terms of a phase one trade deal that now requires Trump's approval.

The Dow advanced 220.75 points or 0.8 percent to 28,132.05, the Nasdaq climbed 63.27 points or 0.7 percent to 8,717.32 and the S&P 500 jumped 26.94 points or 0.9 percent to 3,168.57.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday after Trump commented the U.S. was very close to enter into a trade deal with China. WTI crude for January ended up $0.42 or about 0.7 percent at $59.18 a barrel.

