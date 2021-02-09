Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday after recent strong gains and following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors also turned cautious as they digested mixed local corporate earnings results.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 57.00 points or 0.19 percent to 29,448.93, after touching a low of 29368.18 in early trades. Japanese shares rose for a third straight day on Tuesday to close at a fresh 30-year high.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding 0.2 percent, while Fast Retailing is down 0.5 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining almost 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.3 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 5 percent and Toyota is rising almost 2 percent.

Honda reported a 144 percent surge in profit for the third quarter on a slight increase in sales revenue and raised its financial outlook for the full year as well as its forecast for dividends.

Nissan reported a net loss for the first nine months of the year, but trimmed its loss outlook for the full year. The automaker's shares are gaining almost 5 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher despite a slightly stronger yen. Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, Canon is adding almost 1 percent and Sony is up 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is gaining more than 7 percent, Sumco Corp. is higher by more than 5 percent and Fujifilm Holdings is advancing almost 5 percent.

Conversely, Taiheiyo Cement and Japan Tobacco are losing more than 7 percent each, while Nexon Co. is lower by almost 7 percent and Yokogawa Electric is declining more than 5 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on month in January, in line with expectations following the 0.5 percent monthly increase in December. Export prices were up 0.9 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year on a contract currency basis last month, the bank said, while import prices rose 2.3 percent on month and sank 5.1 percent on year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 104 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed little changed on Monday in a lackluster session as traders took a breather following the recent strong gains. However, selling pressure was relatively subdued as traders worried about missing out on further upside. Optimism about more fiscal stimulus also helped support the markets along with the recent slowdown in coronavirus infection rates. House Democrats unveiled a proposal providing $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals making up to $75,000 a year and couples who earn up to $150,000 a year.

While the Nasdaq crept up 20.06 points or 0.1 percent to 14,007.70, the Dow edged down 9.93 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 31,375.83 and the S&P 500 slipped 4.36 points or 0.1 percent to 3,911.23.

The major European markets also finished on opposite sides of the unchanged line on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both inched up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a seventh straight session on Tuesday amid easing worries about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for March rose $0.39 or about 0.7 percent to $58.36 a barrel, hitting a fresh 13-month high.

