Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Friday in choppy trading, while the safe-haven yen strengthened following the mostly negative cues overnight from Wall Street as the relentless surge in coronavirus cases across the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown in several states and dimmed prospects for a quick economic recovery.

In Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported an all-time high of 224 new coronavirus cases in the city on Thursday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 65.19 points or 0.29 percent to 22,464.10, after rising to a high of 22,563.68 earlier. Japanese shares closed higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is advancing more than 2 percent. Fast Retailing is losing 3 percent after reporting a nearly 43 percent fall in profit for the nine-month period and also cutting its profit outlook for the full year.

Aeon Co. reported a net loss for the first quarter, but did not revise its earnings outlook for the full year. The retail group's shares are down almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon is declining more than 1 percent, Panasonic is lower by almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.4 percent, while Sony is rising more than 2 percent.

In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are declining more than 1 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest is rising more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is lower by more than 2 percent and Toyota is down more than 1 percent.

In the oil sector, while Inpex is losing more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by more than 2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.

Among the other major gainers, FamilyMart Co. is gaining more than 7 percent, while Nippon Kayaku, Casio Computer and TDK Corp. are rising almost 2 percent each.

Conversely, Credit Saison is losing more than 4 percent, while Citizen Watch and JTEKT Corp. are lower by more than 3 percent each.

In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on month in June. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.4 percent contraction in May.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 107 yen-range on Friday.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday as the relentless surge in coronavirus cases across America raised fears of another lockdown in several states and dimmed prospects for a quick economic recovery. On the economic front, data from the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits. The report said initial jobless claims tumbled to 1.314 million, a decrease of 99,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.413 million.

The tech-laden Nasdaq composite index surged up 55.25 points or 0.53 percent to settle at 10,547.75, a record closing high. The Dow slid 361.19 points or 1.39 percent to settle at 15,706.09 and the broader S&P 500 drifted down 17.89 points or 0.56 percent to 3,152.05.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday for the third straight day. While the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.21 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 1.73 percent and Germany's DAX edged down by 0.04 percent.

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday as a marked surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. on Wednesday raised fears of another lockdown and triggered concerns about near-term energy demand outlook. WTI crude for August ended down $1.28 or about 3.1 percent at $39.62 a barrel.

