Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market, which resumed trading on Thursday after a three-day holiday, is modestly lower following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street after a report showed that U.S. private sector employment nosedived in the month of April. The safe-haven yen also strengthened, dragging exporters' stocks lower.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 45.22 points or 0.23 percent to 19,574.13, after falling to a low of 19,448.93 in early trades.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 3 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is losing more than 2 percent, Panasonic is lower by more than 1 percent and Sony is down 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.7 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron and Advantest are rising almost 3 percent each. Among automakers, Honda is lower by almost 2 percent and Toyota is down almost 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is adding 0.6 percent, while Japan Petroleum is declining 0.7 percent after crude oil prices dropped overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Dena Co. is rising almost 6 percent and Shimizu Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent. Screen Holdings, Taiyo Yuden and Shin-Etsu Chemical are advancing almost 3 percent each.

On the flip side, Keio Corp. is losing almost 5 percent, ANA Holdings is lower by more than 4 percent and Dai-ichi Life is declining almost 4 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction before eventually ending mixed on Wednesday as traders weighed optimism about some states reopening against some dismal employment data. Private sector employment nosedived in the month of April, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP. The report said private sector employment plunged by 20.236 million jobs in April after slumping by a revised 149,000 jobs in May.

While the Nasdaq rose 45.27 points or 0.5 percent to 8,854.39, the Dow slumped 218.45 points or 0.9 percent to 23,664.64 and the S&P 500 fell 20.02 points or 0.7 percent to 2,848.42.

The major European markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday. The German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday after five successive days of gains, amid renewed concerns about excess supply in the market and worries about the outlook for near term energy demand. WTI crude for June delivery slumped $0.57 or about 2.3 percent to $23.99 a barrel.

