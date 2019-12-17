Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street and amid worries of a no-deal Brexit. Investors remained cautious as they digested data that showed Japan's exports declined in November for the twelfth straight month.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 57.51 points or 0.24 percent to 24,008.61, after touching a low of 23,979.20 earlier. Japanese shares touched a more than one-year high on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is adding more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is edging up 0.1 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a slightly stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is lower by almost 2 percent, Panasonic is declining almost 1 percent and Sony is down 0.5 percent, while Canon is adding 0.2 percent.

Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is down 0.2 percent and Honda Motor is declining 0.3 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is adding 0.4 percent and Japan Petroleum is up 0.3 percent after crude oil prices rose to a three-month high overnight.

In the tech space, Advantest is lower by 0.7 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding 0.2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Hitachi is rising 3 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and Olympus Corp. are higher by more than 2 percent each.

The Nikkei Asian Review reported that Hitachi will likely pay Mitsubishi Heavy Industries a compensation of about $4 billion to settle their dispute over losses related to coal-fired power plants in South Africa.

On the flip side, Daiichi Sankyo is losing almost 4 percent and Sumco Corp. is lower by almost 3 percent. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Mitsui OSK, Fujikura and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma are all declining more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday in choppy trading. With a phase one U.S.-China trade deal nearing the finishing line and the Federal Reserve likely on hold for the foreseeable future, investors will need to find new sources of inspiration. In the meantime, traders seemed reluctant to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data.

The Dow edged up 31.27 points or 0.1 percent to 28,267.16, the Nasdaq inched up 9.13 points or 0.1 percent to 8,823.36 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 3,192.52.

The major European markets gave back some ground on Tuesday following recent strength. The German DAX Index slid by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices closed higher on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session. WTI crude for January delivery climbed $0.73 to a new three-month closing high of $60.94 a barrel.

