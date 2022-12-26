Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher in choppy trading on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 26,500 level, following the lack of cues from major global markets after the extended holiday weekend, with traders largely staying cautious and refrained from making significant moves.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 124.98 points or 0.47 percent at 26,530.85, after touching a high of 26,620.49 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably higher on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing are gaining more than 1 percent each. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are edging down 0.2 to 0.3 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 1 percent, Screen Holdings is down almost 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging down 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining more than 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are adding almost 1 percent each.

The major exporters are mixed. Canon is edging up 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric, Sony and Panasonic are edging down 0.1 to 0.3 percent each. Among the other major losers, Takashimaya is soaring more than 8 percent and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings is surging almost 8 percent, while Shiseido and J. Front Retailing are advancing almost 7 percent each. Keisei Electric Railway and West Japan Railway are gaining more than 3 percent, while Keio, Aeon, M3, Marui Group and ANA Holdings are adding almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, there are no major losers.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 132 yen-range on Tuesday.

The Wall Street and all the major European markets were closed on Monday for Christmas Holiday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.