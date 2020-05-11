Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday in volatile trading following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street amid optimism about an economic recovery as some states in the U.S. started to reopen businesses. However, reports of new clusters of coronavirus cases in China, South Korea and Germany raised worries about the potential threats of reopening the economy too quickly.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 21.99 points or 0.11 percent to 20,412.65, after touching a low of 20,293.97 earlier. Japanese shares hit a two-month high on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding 0.5 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is losing 2 percent and Canon is lower by more than 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 1 percent and Sony is adding 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is rising almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is up 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is declining more than 3 percent and Toyota is down almost 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent, while Inpex is declining more than 1 percent after crude oil prices dipped more than 2 percent overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is gaining almost 5 percent and Toyobo Co. is higher by almost 4 percent. Sumco Corp., Yamato Holdings and Osaka Gas are all rising more than 3 percent each.

On the flip side, Isetan Mitsukoshi is tumbling more than 8 percent, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is lower by more than 6 percent and Mitsui OSK Lines is losing more than 4 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will release preliminary March numbers for its leading and coincident economic indexes today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 107 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday before eventually ending mixed. Reports of new clusters of coronavirus cases in China, South Korea and Germany raised worries about the potential threats of reopening the economy too quickly. The concerns waned over the course of the session, however, with traders continuing to express optimism about a quick economic recovery as some states around the U.S. have already begun to reopen.

The Nasdaq climbed 71.02 points or 0.8 percent to 9,192.34, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.39 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,930.19 and the Dow fell 109.33 points or 0.5 percent to 24,221.99.

The major European markets also closed mixed on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent.

Crude oil prices slid on Monday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic even as several countries across the world announced plans to reopen their economies. WTI crude for June ended down $0.64 or about 2.4 percent at $24.14 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.