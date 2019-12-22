Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is higher on Monday with modest gains following the record closing highs on Wall Street Friday amid continued optimism about the U.S.-China phase one trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 45.01 points or 0.19 percent to 23,861.64, after touching a high of 23,923.09 in early trades. Japanese shares edged lower on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is adding 0.2 percent, while Fast Retailing is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is higher by 0.5 percent and Tokyo Electron is rising 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major exporters are mostly lower despite a slightly weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent, Panasonic is lower by 0.3 percent and Canon is edging down 0.1 percent, while Sony is advancing almost 1 percent.

Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is advancing almost 1 percent, while Honda Motor is declining 0.6 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are lower by more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices declined on Friday.

Among the other major gainers, Z Holdings is gaining almost 4 percent and Daiichi Sankyo is rising more than 3 percent. Olympus Corp., Nikon Corp. and Kyowa Kirin are all higher by more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Nippon Sheet Glass is losing more than 6 percent and Mitsui E&S is lower by almost 3 percent. JGC Holdings, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Oji Holdings and Toho Zinc are all declining more than 2 percent each.

On the economic front, Japan will release October numbers for its all industry activity index as well as final October figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record closing highs on Friday as traders continued to wait to hear the details of the U.S.-China phase one trade deal, but the news of the deal has still helped eliminate some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets. Signs the U.S. economy continued to perform well despite the trade war has also generated some optimism growth could accelerate after the deal is enacted.

The Dow rose 78.13 points or 0.3 percent to 28,455.09, the Nasdaq climbed 37.74 points or 0.4 percent to 8,924.96 and the S&P 500 advanced 15.85 points or 0.5 percent to 3,221.22.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both advanced by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Friday as data from Baker Hughes showed a sharp increase in rig count in the U.S. WTI crude for February ended down $0.74 or 1.2 percent at $60.44 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.