Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Thursday in choppy trade following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its decision to leave interest rates unchanged and signaled interest rates will remain on hold throughout 2020.

Investors remained cautious as they digested data that showed Japan's core machine orders declined for a fourth straight month in October and as a fresh round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are set to kick in on December 15.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 34.77 points or 0.15 percent to 23,426.63, after touching a low of 23,360.43 earlier. Japanese shares closed modestly lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is lower by 0.2 percent, while Fast Retailing is unchanged.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is lower by almost 1 percent and Canon is down 0.5 percent, while Sony is adding 0.5 percent.

Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is losing more than 1 percent and Toyota Motor is edging down 0.1 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.2 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.

Bucking the trend, tech stock Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 3 percent and Advantest is rising almost 3 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. is rising more than 3 percent, while Pacific Metals and Screen Holdings are higher by more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is losing more than 3 percent, while Shinsei Bank, Konami Holdings and Nomura Holdings are lower by more than 2 percent each.

On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that the total value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent on month in October, coming in at 798.8 billion yen. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 2.9 percent decline in September.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 108 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to leave interest rates unchanged after three straight rate cuts. The decision was widely anticipated, although the Fed's economic projections provided along with the announcement also showed a majority of meeting participants now expect interest rates to remain on hold throughout 2020.

The Dow crept up 29.58 points or 0.1 percent to 27,911.30, the Nasdaq climbed 37.87 points or 0.4 percent to 8,654.05 and the S&P 500 rose 9.11 point or 0.3 percent to 3,141.63.

The major European markets also saw some strength on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday after data showed a surprise increase in crude inventories in the U.S. in the week ended December 6. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January dipped $0.48 or about 0.8 percent to $58.76 a barrel.

